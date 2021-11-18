Christina Aguilera Returns to Latin Grammy Stage With Live Debut Of New Songs

Christina Aguilera teamed up with Becky G, Nathy Peluso, and Nicki Nicole for a Latina-empowered performance of “Pa Mis Muchachas.”

Aguilera’s returned to the Latin Grammys stage for the first time since performing at the inaugural ceremony in 2000. She made the moment count with a live debut of her songs “Pa Mis Muchachas” and “Somos Nada.” Aguilera opened with the latter ballad in a soaring performance, accompanied by Colombian songwriter Juan Reyes Copello on the piano. For “Pa Mis Muchachas,” she changed into a lace-covered body suit and turned the stage into a club with Becky G, Peluso, and Nicole. The women united at the end of the performance to dance to the guaracha-infused beat together.

In 2001, Aguilera won her first Latin Grammy award for Best Female Pop Vocal Album for her Spanish-language album Mi Reflejo. She embraced her Ecuadorian roots with Spanish-language covers of her hits like “Genie in a Bottle” and “Come On Over Baby (All I Want is You).”

“Pa Mis Muchachas” and “Somos Nada” will be part of a series of Spanish-language EPs that Aguilera will be releasing next year. The night before the Grammys, she performed “Camaleón” during the Person of the Year ceremony for Panamanian legend Rubén Blades.