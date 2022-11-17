fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Showstopping Vocals

Christina Aguilera Teams Up With Christian Nodal for a Powerful Duet at the Latin Grammys

The two artists shared the stage and sang their track "Cuando Me Dé la Gana"
Christian Nodal and Christina Aguilera at The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy

Christina Aguilera returned to the Latin Grammy Awards stage for a powerful performance with Mexican singer Christian Nodal. The pop superstar showed off her chops in the música Mexicana genre while the two artists performed their duet “Cuando Me Dé la Gana.” 

The theme of the performance was seemingly inspired by West Side Story with Aguilera and Nodal performing “Cuando Me Dé la Gana ” on opposite sides of the stage. They were backed by a full mariachi band and Aguilera dug deep to deliver the heavy emotion behind the ballad. Nodal proved to complement her well as he brought that Mexican authenticity to their epic performance. By the end, everyone was united with bottles of tequilas and fireworks showered the stage.

Aguilera is one of the night’s most-nominated artists with seven nominations. Her nominations include Album of the Year for Aguilera, her first Latin album in over 20 years. Aguilera’s Latina anthem “Pa Mis Muchuchas” featuring Becky G, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso is nominated for both Song of the Year and Record of the Year. She performed that song with the women at last year’s awards ceremony. At the 2001 ceremony, Aguilera won her first Latin Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Album for her first Latin album Mi Reflejo.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Daniel Craig's Belvedere Vodka Commercial Is a State-of-the-Art Display of a Movie Star Changing Up His Image

Jerry Seinfeld on Dave Chappelle ‘SNL’ Monologue: "I Think the Subject Matter Calls for a Conversation"

Carmen Electra Leaves Little to the Imagination in These Sunkissed & Confident White Bikini Snapshots

Danica McKellar Buys Nashville Mansion, Sells Unassuming L.A. Home

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad