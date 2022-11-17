Christina Aguilera Teams Up With Christian Nodal for a Powerful Duet at the Latin Grammys

Christina Aguilera returned to the Latin Grammy Awards stage for a powerful performance with Mexican singer Christian Nodal. The pop superstar showed off her chops in the música Mexicana genre while the two artists performed their duet “Cuando Me Dé la Gana.”

The theme of the performance was seemingly inspired by West Side Story with Aguilera and Nodal performing “Cuando Me Dé la Gana ” on opposite sides of the stage. They were backed by a full mariachi band and Aguilera dug deep to deliver the heavy emotion behind the ballad. Nodal proved to complement her well as he brought that Mexican authenticity to their epic performance. By the end, everyone was united with bottles of tequilas and fireworks showered the stage.



Aguilera is one of the night’s most-nominated artists with seven nominations. Her nominations include Album of the Year for Aguilera, her first Latin album in over 20 years. Aguilera’s Latina anthem “Pa Mis Muchuchas” featuring Becky G, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso is nominated for both Song of the Year and Record of the Year. She performed that song with the women at last year’s awards ceremony. At the 2001 ceremony, Aguilera won her first Latin Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Album for her first Latin album Mi Reflejo.