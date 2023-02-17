Chimbala Celebrates Love and Dominican Pride on Heartfelt Track ‘Déjate Ver ’

The Dominican star Chimbala is known for his unmistakable brand of energetic, adrenaline-fueled dembow, but he’s also proven his versatility with more pop-driven fare. His latest track “Déjate Ver” is one example that shows off a more romantic, vulnerable side of the artist. The song, as he tells Rolling Stone, is a deeply personal one that “celebrates love: my love towards my culture, my fans, my music and my country.”

The video, directed by Starlyn Javier, is playful and lighthearted, following Chimbala before he proposes to his girlfriend on a beach. While he prepares for the big moment, he's surrounded by Dominican folk musicians and dancers in a showcase of the island's culture. Just before he gets down on one knee, the engagement ring he's holding falls into the sand and gets briefly lost. Luckily, the video reaches a sweet conclusion. The song is sunny and upbeat, evoking the warm vibe of the visuals.

“For the video, it was very important for me that we portrayed Dominican musicians, folklore dancers and my beautiful DR,” Chimbala says. “I’m so proud of my heritage so it felt appropriate to pay homage to the land and sound that shaped me as an artist and also to celebrate DR’s independence day with my Dominican patriots to the beat of ‘Déjate Ver’ as I get ready to perform it this spring throughout my ‘Coronando Dembow’ tour. ”

Chimbala has been one of the most visible figures and pioneers in the dembow scene, but he’s also made waves in the broader Latin music landscape, collaborating with artists such as Farruko and Natti Natasha. Last March, he hosted one of dembow’s biggest festivals ever by bringing Chimbala y El Movimiento to New York City, where he headlined alongside major acts such as Dowba Montana and Bulova. His Coronando Dembow tour kicks off in March.