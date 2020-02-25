Chicano Batman Tease New Album, Tour With Psychedelic ‘Color My Life’ Video

With the power of their retro-tinged resistance funk, Los Angeles soul band Chicano Batman have carved a niche for themselves in the Latin indie-verse.

On Tuesday morning, the bilingual four-piece announced their upcoming album, Invisible People, due out May 1st on ATO Records.

“The goal was to make the best record we’ve never heard,” the band writes to Rolling Stone. “For the first time, we completely disregarded the ‘Can we play this live?’ challenge, shot for the sky with blatant ignorance of genre, and approached with a process that was much more varied.”

The gauzy, tropical psychedelia of lead single “Color My Life” makes for a sublime opening statement: The George Mays–directed video matches their carefree groove with idyllic scenes from the Pacific Coast.

The follow-up to their 2017 album, Freedom Is Free, Invisible People is a tropicalia-infused thesis on a utopian world where factors like race, gender, and class do not preclude the potential for human connection and solidarity. The band worked with Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings’ trusted producer Leon Michels, as well as Shawn Everett, the Grammy-winning engineer behind records by Alabama Shakes, War on Drugs, and Kacey Musgraves.

“On Invisible People, timeless rides shotgun and throwback settles for the backseat,” the band continues. “Composition, sonic texture, instrumentation, songwriting, vocal performance, attitude, and spirit all met and evolved together, carving a path of innovation for the band as we evolve forth into 2020.”

Chicano Batman will kick off their headlining North American tour April 8th in Santa Fe, New Mexico; spanning the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, the tour will include appearances at this year’s Coachella Festival.

Chicano Batman 2020 Tour Dates

April 8th — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

April 9th — Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren^

April 10th — Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 15th — Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 17th — Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 29th — Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston*

May 1st — New York, NY @ Webster Hall*

May 2nd — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club*

May 3rd — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*

May 4th — Toronto, ON @ Mod Club*

May 6th — Detroit, MI @ The Magic Stick*

May 7th — Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue*

May 8th — St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room*

May 9th — Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall*

May 10th — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue*

May 15th — Seattle, WA @ Showbox*

May 16th — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom*

May 18th — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall*

May 19th — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre*

May 21st — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl*

May 22nd — San Diego, CA @ SOMA*

May 29th — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall^*

May 30th — San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre^*

June 5th — Mexico City, MX @ TBA

June 7th — El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace*

June 9th — McAllen, TX @ Cine El Rey*

June 10th — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger*

June 11th — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater*

June 12th — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*

June 13th — Austin, TX @ Emo’s*

June 14th — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly*

June 17th — Orlando, FL @ The Abbey*

June 18th — Miami, FL @ The Ground*

June 19th — Tampa, FL @ Orpheum*

June 20th — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse*

June 21st — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl*

June 23rd — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn*

June 24th — Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre*

June 25th — Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre*

June 26th — Richmond, VA @ The National*

June 27th — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club*

^w/ Crumb

*w/ Le Butcherettes