Chesca Taps Villano Antillano and Corina Smith for Sexy, Bad-Bitch Anthem ‘Activa’

You can count on Chesca, Villano Antillano, and Corina Smith to hype each other in the club “cuando suena el trá.” On Thursday, the trio released their sexy and self-empowering collaboration “Activa,” along with a colorful video, shot in the middle of an extravagant house party.

Chesca opens the song up with a confident verse and sings about amping up her girls — “las babies activas.” The video shows her dancing with the two other artists as $100 bills fly around them.

“‘Activa’ is a song that I’ve wanted to work on for a long time, and I’m happy to collaborate with Villana and Corina,” the Puerto Rican star tells Rolling Stone. “As women, we have this opportunity to show the world what female empowerment can allow us to reach in the industry.”

Chesca has been riding high with multiple singles this year, including a collaboration with Alejo called “Piensas en Mi,” plus the tracks “Tu2Ru” and “Soltera.” She was excited to work with Villano, who’s rise has been remarkable this year, particularly after her Bizarrap session went massively viral. Chesca shared in a recent TikTok that the collab happened after she sent a DM to the rapper. “I was crazy to work with her,” Chesca said — and also noted that Villano recorded her verse in a single take.

Antillano recently opened up to Rolling Stone about making history as a trans artist in a male-dominated genre. “I’m creating music knowing very well I may be killed for this, but you know what?” she said in August. “We have to be proud and stand tall.”

“‘Activa” also comes during an exciting time for Venezuelan star Corina Smith, who released her debut album Antisocial earlier this year. The LP featured songs alongside genre heavyweights such as Eladio Carrion and Arcangel. “I’m so happy with this collaboration,” Smith tells Rolling Stone. “I feel like women are in this moment of taking advantage of the spaces that are opening for us in the urban genre.”

Chesca adds that the song is about self-love and celebrating who you are. “I believe there’s nothing better than to be comfortable in your own skin,” Chesca says. “Many women feel empowered and confident when they’re independent and free.”