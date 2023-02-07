Salsa Legend Celia Cruz to Become First Afro-Latina on U.S. Quarter

A legend continues to make history. Celia Cruz — the late Afro-Latina salsa legend — is set to become one of five American Women Quarters Program honorees to be featured on the U.S. quarter this year.

Cruz joins a cohort of historic female leaders to be featured on the currency this year, which includes Patsy Takemoto Mink, the first woman of color to serve in Congress; Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, a Civil War surgeon and suffragist; Pauli Murray, a civil rights activist and lawyer; and Zitkala-Ša, a voting rights activist from the Yankton Sioux Nation.

“All of the women being honored have lived remarkable and multi-faceted lives, and have made a significant impact on our Nation in their own unique way,” said Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson in a statement to NPR.

“The women pioneered change during their lifetimes, not yielding to the status quo imparted during their lives,” Gibson added. “By honoring these pioneering women, the Mint continues to connect America through coins which are like small works of art in your pocket.”

The designs for the new American Women Quarters are set to be released in mid-2023. Among the previous women to be featured in the currency program are Maya Angelou, the first Black woman featured on U.S. quarter, Adelina Otero-Warren, the first Latina to be featured on U.S. currency, and Anna May Wong, the first Asian American to be featured on U.S. currency.

Cruz was a legendary salsa singer in her lifetime. She was born in Havana, Cuba but immigrated to the U.S. at age 36, where she continued to build her career as one of the most influential Latina singers. Among her greatest hits are "La Vida Es Un Carnavál," "La Negra Tiene Tumbao," "Quimbara," and "Oye Cómo Va." She died in 2003 after a battle with cancer, and was ranked No. 18 in Rolling Stone's list of the 200 Greatest Singers.

“For me, Celia had a completely unique, distinct voice, and her look was spectacular,” Ivy Queen told Rolling Stone last year about Cruz. “She was a woman surrounded by men at Fania Records — and when Celia would make her big entrance, all the men had to bow down because Mother had arrived to take control.”

Queen added, “The tone of her voice — there won’t ever be a replica of it.”