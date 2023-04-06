fbpixel
Hung in the Louvre

Cazzu and Young Miko Are (Literal) Works of Art in ‘Brinca’ Video

"The feature of your dreams," the Argentinian rapper teased
Cazzu and Young Miko
Cazzu and Young Miko

Latin stars Cazzu and Young Miko are bringing their trap styles together for fiery, dembow-tinged collaboration “Brinca.” On Friday, the duo released the single, and its museum-set video celebrating the track.

The Ballvu-directed video sees Cazzu arriving at a museum before staring at an abstract painting that resembles her. She’s then transported into a dream state, where she poses in a star-shaped chair while surrounded by some AK47-wielding dancers as she raps some sapphic lyrics.

“Indomitable/They want with Cazzu and Miko at the same time,” Cazzu raps. “Insatiable/they want me to sing in Portuguese/I feel handsome like Luis Miguel.”

Young Miko then joins in for a fiery verse of her own before the visual sees the two stars looking at the museum paintings as guests. “Nasty like Rico/She likes what’s expensive and fine/When I jump, God!” Miko raps. “She’s a demon, so I think she’s my type.”

The new song is featured on Cazzu’s Nena Trampa Deluxe, a revisit of her album released last year, featuring “Maléfica” with Maria Becerra, “Jefa” and “La Trampa.”

“The feature of your dreams,” wrote Cazzu on Instagram ahead of the song’s release. The new track follows Cazzu’s Los Ángeles Azules collab “Tú y Tú” and “Peli-Cuelo” with De La Ghetto earlier this year.

As for Miko, she dropped her song “Lisa” and followed it with a Feid collaboration, “Classy 101.” She spoke to Rolling Stone about representing queer women through her music.

“It’s just this empowerment toward my whole community, and that’s something really beautiful, that they feel they have a space to be themselves and feel badass,” she said.

