Argentine Trap Singer Cazzu Drops Surreal New ‘De Cero’ Video

Breaking free from the New Music Friday deluge, Latin trap singer Cazzu instead kicked off Monday morning with the release her sophomore album, Error 93. Along with the new record, she released a video for lead single “De Cero,” which translates to “From Zero.”

In her latest clip, the singer-songwriter sits cozy with a comic book in her bedroom — decorated with posters of Avril Lavigne, Sailor Moon and the Powerpuff Girls — and suddenly finds herself running through the streets of an Argentinian suburb, hoping to lose an alternate version of herself. In the song, she acknowledges that she’s been no angel to a lover, but would like to start anew. “Let’s start from scratch/From zero,” she pleads, “And little by little I’ll show you/How much I love you.” By the video’s end, she magically, however painfully, sprouts wings.

This year has seen the vocalist level up from hometown hero to Argentina’s leading lady of trap. In March, she made a surprise guest appearance with “Loca (Remix)” co-star Bad Bunny during his X 100Pre tour. She also appeared in the recent remix of Brytiago and Rafa Pabón’s “La Mentira,” as part of a stellar cast of newcomers in the Latin urbano-sphere.

Although she’s adopted the moniker “Niña Emo,” Cazzu’s sound is a far cry from the emo trap and hip-hop acts Americans know and love, like Juice Wrld, Lil Peep or Uzi Vert. Cazzu’s more murky, alt-R&B approach casts a dark cloud over her otherwise radiant soprano — granted, she shrouds her soulful verses with a dose of baby goth brattitude.

Cazzu will make her way to the United States for Univision’s annual awards show, Premios Juventud, where she is nominated in the category of “New in the US, but Big at Home.” The ceremony will be broadcast live from Miami on July 18th.