Carla Morrison Announces ‘El Renacimiento,’ Her First Album in Nearly Seven Years

The follow-up to Amor Supremo arrives on April 29

It’s been nearly seven years since Mexican singer Carla Morrison released her last album Amor Supremo, a tender project that won her a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album. Now, she’s announced that her long-awaited album El Renacimiento will arrive on April 29.

The album is an extension of her gauzy sound and features more pop-driven songs, such as the previously released track “Ansiedad,” “No Me Llames”, “Obra de Arte,” and “Contigo.” In a statement, she said that El Renacimiento is her most personal project yet. “My other albums focused on my relationship with others, this one focuses on my relationship with myself,” she explained. “It’s as of now, the place where I live now, I shine bright, I’m in love and I’m content with my darkness and my light,” Morrison said. In a trailer for the album, she talks about how the project was part of a journey that felt like returning to herself.

Along with news of the LP, the singer shared that she’s kicking off a U.S. headlining tour that starts May 12 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California and wraps-up on July 6th in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. She is also opening for Coldplay as part of their tour in Mexico, which runs from March through April.

El Renacimiento Tour Dates:

May 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
May 13 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts
May 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
May 17 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
May 20 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
May 21 – San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center Arena
May 22 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
May 24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
May 26 – Denver, CO @ Stampede
May 28 – Albuquerque, NM @ National Hispanic CC
May 29 – El Paso, TX @ Lobrow Palace Outdoors
June 22 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center
June 24 – Santa Cruz, CA @ TBA
July 6 – Kennett Square, PA @ Longwood Gardens

