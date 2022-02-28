Carla Morrison Announces ‘El Renacimiento,’ Her First Album in Nearly Seven Years

It’s been nearly seven years since Mexican singer Carla Morrison released her last album Amor Supremo, a tender project that won her a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album. Now, she’s announced that her long-awaited album El Renacimiento will arrive on April 29.

The album is an extension of her gauzy sound and features more pop-driven songs, such as the previously released track “Ansiedad,” “No Me Llames”, “Obra de Arte,” and “Contigo.” In a statement, she said that El Renacimiento is her most personal project yet. “My other albums focused on my relationship with others, this one focuses on my relationship with myself,” she explained. “It’s as of now, the place where I live now, I shine bright, I’m in love and I’m content with my darkness and my light,” Morrison said. In a trailer for the album, she talks about how the project was part of a journey that felt like returning to herself.

Along with news of the LP, the singer shared that she’s kicking off a U.S. headlining tour that starts May 12 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California and wraps-up on July 6th in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. She is also opening for Coldplay as part of their tour in Mexico, which runs from March through April.

El Renacimiento Tour Dates:

May 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

May 13 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts

May 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

May 17 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

May 20 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

May 21 – San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center Arena

May 22 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

May 24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

May 26 – Denver, CO @ Stampede

May 28 – Albuquerque, NM @ National Hispanic CC

May 29 – El Paso, TX @ Lobrow Palace Outdoors

June 22 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center

June 24 – Santa Cruz, CA @ TBA

July 6 – Kennett Square, PA @ Longwood Gardens