Carin León Shows Off The Power of His Voice on New Single ‘Si Es Cierto Que Te Vas’

Rising Mexican sensation Carin León has had a busy few months: He’s been playing sold-out shows across the U.S. and recently recorded a stunning Tiny Desk concert that puts his creativity and musicianship on display. Now, he’s premiering a new single called “Si Es Cierto Que Te Vas,” built on refined instrumentals that emphasize the stark power of his voice.

The song, which he co-produced with Orlando Aispuro, blends touches of country, bolero, and soul with more traditional Mexican sounds. León is careful about keeping his instrumentation rich and organic, even when he’s diving into exciting new experiments. The music video, which premieres exclusively on Rolling Stone today, was recorded in his hometown of Sonora and captures the bucolic vibe of the track.

“From the first moment I heard it, I connected with the lyrics and the fresh, authentic language,” Leon tells Rolling Stone. “I had the opportunity to work with Alberto Medina and Orlando Aispuro on the mix and the production, and we gave ourselves the freedom to explore and fuse Mexican folk with pop and country bases, resulting in a song that I am sure will connect with fans and offer a preview of what I’m preparing for my next album.”

León has had major success this year with several breakthrough singles that reflect just how much música Mexicana is growing at a global level. His recent songs exemplify why he’s at the forefront of the movement: This summer, he shared the sophisticated ballad “No Es Por Acá,” which came after collaborations with the likes of Mau y Ricky, Matisse, Rio Roma, and Banda MS. On Tuesday, he secured a Latin Grammy nomination in the category of Best Regional Song for his hit “Como Lo Hice Yo” with the Mexican band Matisse.