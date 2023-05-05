Carín León Plots U.S. Arena Tour in Support of Upcoming ‘Colmillo de Leche’ Album

Carín León is bringing his biggest hits — and newest album — to arenas across the U.S. later this year. Ahead of his album Colmillo de Leche, out May 18, the Música Mexicana star announced a 27-date tour beginning this August.

“For all my fans in the US, here are the tour dates for our newest tour,” he wrote on Instagram. “To each and every one of you, I’m grateful for the support I’ve received every single day.”

León is set to begin his tour in Chicago at the Allstate Arena on Aug. 10, before making stops in San Jose, Dallas, Anaheim, Los Angeles, and Newark through the beginning of October.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, May 11 at 10 a.m. local time, while VIP tickets, which include meet and greets with León, go on sale May 9.

The singer is set to include his newest single “Primera Cita,” which features a poppier production than some of his previous, banda-backed tarcks, on the new LP. Last year, he premiered “Si Es Cierto Que Te Vas” with Rolling Stone, calling it a taste of what’s to come with Colmillo de Leche.

“From the first moment I heard it, I connected with the lyrics and the fresh, authentic language,” León said at the time. “We gave ourselves the freedom to explore and fuse Mexican folk with pop and country bases, resulting in a song that I am sure will connect with fans and offer a preview of what I’m preparing for my next album.”

León has seen massive success over the last few years, especially thanks to “La Boda Del Huitlacoche,” which has garnered more than 125 million streams on Spotify, where he boasts 19 million monthly listeners. He’s also collaborated with Grupo Firme on “El Tóxico” and Grupo Frontera on “Que Vuelvas.” Trending Trump 2024: Bring Back the ‘Muslim Ban’ — and Expand It Gordon Lightfoot, Canadian Folk-Rock Troubadour, Dead at 84 Ed Sheeran Positions Copyright Trial as Betrayal of Unspoken Understanding Among Songwriters The Next Front in the GOP's War on Women: No-Fault Divorce

Carin León’s Colmillo de Leche Tour dates:

Aug. 10 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

Aug. 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Aug. 17 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Aug. 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

Aug. 20 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

Aug. 24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Aug. 26 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Aug. 31 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Sept. 1 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

Sept. 2 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

Sept. 7 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Sept. 8 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

Sept. 10 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

Sept. 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Sept. 17 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State

Sept. 22 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Sept. 23 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Sept. 24 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena

Sept. 28 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Sept. 29 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sept. 30 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Oct. 1 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Oct. 5 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Oct. 6 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Oct. 7 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Oct. 8 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center