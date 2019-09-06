Fat Joe, Cardi B, Anuel AA Team Up on Scorching New Song ‘Yes’

The Bronx stands tall in “Yes,” the latest single by hometown hero Fat Joe. With help from two of hip-hop’s most monumental Latinx voices — Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B and Latin trap star Anuel AA — the prolific Puerto Rican-Cuban MC dropped the surprise new track at midnight on Thursday.

Fat Joe makes his mission crystal clear from the track’s onset. “Ass up, face down,” he repeats like a magic spell — presumably manifesting booty over a sample of Hector Lavoe and Willie Colón’s 1972 salsa hit, “Aguanilé.” The original song was inspired by the hybrid Yoruba and Spanish word, aguanilé, which practitioners of Santería used to denote a spiritual cleanse.

Upon kicking off her own verse, Cardi B rebrands herself as “La Cardi,” with a uniquely Dominican inflection. “Murder and the money on my mind/My palm and my trigger finger itch,” she spits. “I’ve been in my bag, hopping out of jets.” Anuel AA rhymes entirely in Spanish: “For the record I just made, they already gave me 15 million [dollars],” he boasts. He also pays respects to Fat Joe and Remy Ma’s 2017 album, Plata O Plomo.

Fat Joe is reportedly prepping his next album, titled Family Ties, due out later this year. Cardi is gearing up for next week’s release of Hustlers: a stripper comedy film starring Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles and Constance Wu. (It will be La Cardi‘s first-ever starring role in a feature film.) Meanwhile, Anuel AA has been climbing the pop charts all summer with his all-star mega hit, “China,” featuring Ozuna, Karol G, J Balvin and Daddy Yankee.