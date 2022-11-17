Camilo Calls Wife Evaluna the ‘Place I Can Be With No Masks’ on New Audible Podcast

With his wife Evaluna Montaner, Camilo can be 100 percent himself. In a Rolling Stone exclusive clip of Audible’s Origins podcast, which launched today, the Colombian star opens up about the impact of finding love for the first time in his life.

“Meeting Evaluna was for me an encounter with that kind of love for the first time,” he says in the podcast clip. “And seeing love as a mirror… when I started beginning the journey of loving Evaluna and letting her love me.”

“I not only started to [see] a lot of treasures in her but in who I am [when I’m] with her,” he adds. “Her love is my anchor, my house, my resting place. The place where I can be with no masks, no makeup, no pretending.”

Like in the lyrics on songs like “Índigo,” which is dedicated to his daughter, Camilo gets poetic speaking about meeting his wife. The two first crossed paths in 2015 and got married five years later, in 2020. The Latinx power couple even featured footage from their wedding ceremony in the video for their romantic duet, “Por Primera Vez.”

“My true self can pop up when I’m with her. But when you’re with the eyes of millions and millions of people, it’s really hard to share that seed that’s inside,” Camilo adds on the podcast.

In the clip, the “Kesi” singer also touches on his approach to life and how his parents’ words influenced his philosophy. “I remember my parents never said to me, ‘You’re a champion. You’re Number One. You’re gonna succeed.’ No, never,” he says. “But they said, ‘Whatever you do, be the happiest. Enjoy it 100%. Breathe just a moment, whatever is essential and really true inhabits in silence.'”

The new clip from Origins — which launched today on Audible — comes as the pop star is nominated for several Latin Grammys at Thursday’s Latin Grammys, including Song of the Year and Best Pop Song nominations for “Índigo,” which he duets with Evaluna.

Among his other nods are two nominations for Record of the Year for “Pegao” and “Baloncito Viejo” with Carlos Vives, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Song nods for “Baloncito Viejo.”

Following the release of his LP De Adentro Pa Afuera, Camilo spoke to Rolling Stone about the impact of welcoming a baby girl with Evaluna. "A lot of things were born when she was: new feelings, new insecurities in a beautiful way, new challenges, and new ways to understand love," he said.

As for the podcast, Origins features interviews with the likes of Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Koffee, King Princess, Flying Lotus, and Koffee about their musical journey and careers.

Camilo’s HBO tour film, El Primer Tour De Mi Vida, is set to be released Friday on HBO Max.