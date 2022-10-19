Camilo Visits His Beloved ‘Tribu’ Around the World in Tour Doc Trailer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The sweet vocals of Camilo went on the road for the first time last year. And now, the mustachioed Latin star is ready to share the behind-the-scenes of that journey on Nov. 18 with the release of El Primer Tour De Mi Vida on HBO Max.

“Between July and December 2021, Camilo and his team went on tour for the very first time,” the trailer opening announces. “To present his to the world his Mis Manos tour.”

The trailer splices short behind-the-scenes clips before showing Camilo performing “Vida de Rico” on stage as his audience dances along. “48 cities. Just one tribu,” the screen reads in Spanish before Camilo grabs a flag and runs across the stage, waving it in front of his audience.

The concert documentary is set to follow Camilo as he goes on his first tour — performing hits like “Tutu,” “Bebé,” “Kesi,” and “Mareado” — after he put his dreams of hitting the road on hold due to the pandemic.

The tour is set to feature appearances from his friends and fellow artists, including Los Fitipaldis, Mau y Ricky, Pablo Alborán, and Nicki Nicole.

“La Tribu has become a giant family that shares the same mentality: love is our greatest revolution,” Camilo said in a press release. “For six months, we toured incredible places that I never imagined I would visit with my music. We shared the stage with artists who became friends, we met wonderful people from all over the world, and so many incredible things happened that changed our lives forever.”

Camilo said he was “happy those moments were all documented” and that he gets to share them with his fans.

“It fills me with pride to be able to open this door for them to sing along and relive the tour, and to also meet the people who are with me every day and make it possible for my songs and my music to be our meeting point,” he added.

Following the release of his album De Adentro Pa Afuera in early September, the musician spoke to Rolling Stone about the concert experience for fans and what he hopes they take out of his shows.

“I always try to tell people that my concerts are a place to celebrate love and diversity,” he said at the time. “If I can get people to go home believing that they can make their dreams come true, that love is really a revolution and it’s a cause worthy of dedicating their lives to, and to celebrate who they are instead of trying to be someone that they’re not — if they get that message, I’m more than satisfied, to be honest.”