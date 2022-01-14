 Watch Camilo and Wisin in Silly Video for 'Buenos Días' - Rolling Stone
Camilo and Wisin’s Silly ‘Buenos Días’ Video Is a Family Affair

“Besides connecting with Wisin musically and artistically, we connected on a more personal and spiritual level,” Camilo tells Rolling Stone

Wisin and Camilo manifest a summer of love with their newest single “Buenos Días” — and the track’s silly video features Camilo’s wife Evaluna Montaner and Wisin’s daughter Yelena.

“Solo déjame tu boca/Solo déjame tu cuerpo/Lo que se da ya no se quita/No te me lleves todo eso,” Camilo sings in the track’s chorus. (In English: “Just leave me your mouth/Just leave me your body/What you give you can’t take back/Don’t take away all of that.”)

The video, released Friday, follows Camilo as he slowly convinces Wisin — his love interest’s dad — to allow him to be with his daughter, played by Camilo’s real-life wife. In the first half of the video, Wisin kicks out Camilo from his house before being convinced by his daughter Yelena and his fictional wife to welcome Camilo into the family.

By the end of the video, Camilo and Wisin are best buds as the “Kesi” singer drives away and Wisin signals to Evaluna that her lover has his full approval.

“Beyond creating music and fusing our unique styles, we had a lot of fun crafting this,” the “Fiel” musician tells Rolling Stone about the collaboration. “Including Evaluna and my daughter in the video was beautiful [and] a wonderful start to this new year.”

Like the sunny setting in its video, the song’s feel-good reggaetón beats — produced by Los Legendarios — matched Camilo’s vocals and Wisin’s signature rap style to allow for a summer-ready hit.

The “Índigo” singer tells Rolling Stone that working with Wisin was a “huge honor.” “Besides connecting with Wisin musically and artistically, we connected on a more personal and spiritual level; which was a very valuable lesson for me,” Camilo says.

He adds: “There are many of us who look at Wisin as a musical reference for his perseverance and the work he has done for many years and I thank God for giving me the opportunity to meet legends like him.”

The new track is Wisin’s follow-up to “Emojis de Corazones” (“Heart Emojis”), featuring Ozuna and Jhay Cortez. Meanwhile, Camilo released his sophomore album, Mis Manos, last year.

