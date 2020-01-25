C. Tangana, Natti Natasha Star in Film Noir-Inspired ‘Viene y Va’ Video

Spanish rapper, producer and composer C. Tangana has carved a niche for himself writing darkly clever verses fit for Forties crime dramas. Dominican singer-songwriter Natti Natasha, the most-watched woman on YouTube, enters his underworld in the new song, “Viene Y Va.”

Produced by DVLP and Capi, the new song is a mesmerizing, highly-danceable blend of pop-reggaeton. Natasha brings her Caribbean swing to the devil-may-care chorus, “Esta vida viene y va,” or, “This life comes and goes.” Together the two exchange seductive lyrics, outlining a particularly successful rendezvous; Tangana lights the match, Natasha fans the flame.

Their sonic chemistry comes alive in the Cliqua-directed video, which was shot in 16-millimeter film. Like the 1949 noir The Set-Up, Tangana plays a rugged boxer who makes a lucrative deal to lose in the ring. Natasha, a femme fatale both onscreen and in real life, seduces him from the stage. By the video’s end, she carefully counts his cash.

“Viene y Va” is C. Tangana’s second release of 2020; the song follows his previous collaboration with Alizzz, “Yelo.” Tangana will headline the upcoming Primavera Sound festival, which kicks off June 3rd in Barcelona, Spain.