Watch C. Tangana and MC Bin Laden Take a Joy Ride in ‘Pa’ Llamar Tu Atención’ Video

What might the baddest boys in Spain and Brazil do to get a woman’s attention? Madrid’s Latin Grammy-winning rapper C. Tangana, along with São Paulo baile funk artiste MC Bin Laden, count the many stunts they’d pull in a springy new track released Thursday called “Pa’ Llamar Tu Atención,” or “To Get Your Attention.” Produced by Barcelona rapper-producer Alizzz, the track is Tangana’s first release since his 2018 single, “Un Veneno.”

Dutch director Jeroen Dankers trails the two pleasure-seeking MCs as they guzzle malt liquor, smoke joints and cruise recklessly through a sleepy suburb of Lisbon, Portugal. The real magic happens at dusk, when they encounter a mysterious woman who uses the power of dance to bewitch the guys into a dream-like state. Could this be the early stages of a supernatural buddy comedy in the making?

The song itself is a melting pot of sounds — souped up by a Brazilian carioca funk rhythm — and garnished with a light brush of finger cymbals and playful trills of pan flute. Tangana’s flow is brisk, his voice bending elastic as he runs down a laundry list of things he’d do to get a woman’s attention: “I’ll jump out of an airplane,” poses Tangana. “I’ll escape from prison/I’ll go on television/I’ll let you speak/To get your attention.” (He adds that he might even wager to delete his Instagram.)

This is just one stop on Tangana’s mission to link up with other young artists and toy with sounds less-traveled in Spanish-language music. “The whole Latin market is used to mainstream music, and it’s hard to make people listen and pay attention to the new sounds,” the 28-year-old Rosalía collaborator told Rolling Stone earlier this week. His most recent album, Avida Dollars, is out now on all streaming platforms.