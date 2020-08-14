RS Latin Music Picks: Week of August 10th

Could your weekend playlist use a little more seasoning? Rolling Stone Latin selects some of the best new music releases from Latin America, Spain and Portugal. Keep track of the latest in Latin via our playlist on Spotify.

Natti Natasha, Danna Paola, Ally Brooke and Greeicy’s Selena Tribute at the 2020 Premios Juventud

This year’s Premios Juventud, a.k.a. Univision’s annual Youth Awards, was nothing short of a nail-biter. Planned and executed during the Covid-19 pandemic, the awards show became the first of its kind — namely for its lack of a live audience — yet still, Latin America’s biggest stars delivered. A highlight of Thursday night’s broadcast was the glowing all-star Selena tribute, courtesy of the reggaeton queen Natti Natasha and rising Latin pop stars Danna Paola, Ally Brooke and Greeicy. Come for the cumbia, stay for the bedazzled Nineties jumpsuits.

Gloria Estefan, “Samba”

On Thursday Estefan released her first album in seven years, titled Brazil305 — an effervescent collection of songs revamped and recorded with the help of Bahia’s finest samba musicians, and arranged by the great percussionist Laércio Da Costa. Estefan gives her original megahit, “Conga” a Brazilian zhuzh in her new single, “Samba.”

Buscabulla, “Mío”

Amid Puerto Rico’s myriad political struggles during the last century, including the most recent election scandal and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the question bears repeating: to whom does the island of Borinquen belong to? Buscabulla claims it for Puerto Ricans in “Mío,” a tropical gothic cha-cha-chá de resistencia.

Gianluca feat. Pikette23, “Tight”

Chilean trap darling Gianluca coasts effortlessly between Afrobeats, reggaeton and carioca territories in his eclectic new mixtape, G Love 2. He’s joined by young newcomer Pikette23 in the sensuous new track, “Tight,” released on Wednesday.

Bebel Gilberto and Mart’nália, “Na Cara”

Brazilian bossa nova royalty Bebel Gilberto bands together with Mart’nália, the renowned singer-songwriter and daughter of samba legend Martinho da Vila, in the silken new jazz track, “Na Cara.” Filmed from a luxe quarantine hideaway in Rio de Janeiro, the video sees the two share a playful bubble bath and dress to the nines for a romantic candlelit dinner. It is the latest single off Gilberto’s upcoming studio album, Agora, her first in six years, which was produced by Thomas Bartlett (Sufjan Stevens, St. Vincent). The album is due for release on August 21st.