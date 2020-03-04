Buscabulla Tease Debut Album, Tour With Sun-Drenched ‘NTE’ Video

Boricua band Buscabulla have dropped a brand new video for their gauzy disco cut, “NTE.” It is the second single off their upcoming full-length debut, Regresa, out May 8th on Ribbon Records.

“NTE” stands for “No Te Equivoques,” or “Don’t Get It Wrong.” Directed by Chris Gregory-Rivera and filmed by Frank Elias on 16mm film, the video was shot at sunset over the waterfront in Aquadilla, Puerto Rico. Backed by a full funk band, frontwoman Raquel Berrios sings matter-of-factly in a luxe blond wig and orange shades: “You ask ask ask and ask/My heaven you surrounded me/And go on go on and on/You got me wrong, huh huh.”

Primarily comprised of Berrios and Luis Alfredo Del Valle, Buscabulla wrote and recorded the album upon returning to Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The album title Regresa, which means “return,” speaks to the gravity of their homecoming, as well as the emotional cocktail of heartache and cariño with which they write about their island. Produced by Patrick Wimberly (Solange, Blood Orange), Regresa will also feature guest contributions by Helado Negro, as well as Nick Hakim and Nydia Caro.

“The album reflects the joys of being back but it’s also melancholic,” Raquel says. “You can feel like a stranger in your own home because the island is going through very hard, weird times. Most people our age have fled. We have also changed after being away for so long.”

The band will embark on their first-ever North American and European tours following the release of their album. Regresa is now available for pre-order here.

Buscabulla 2020 Tour Dates

June 5 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

June 8 – London, UK @ The Waiting Room

June 11 – Barcelona, ES @ ImaginCafe

June 12 – Madrid, ES @ Paraíso Festival

June 13 – San Sebastián, ES @ Dabadaba

July 9 – Miami, FL @ The Ground

July 10 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

July 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

July 12 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings

July 16 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

July 17 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

July 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

July 22 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

July 24 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

July 25 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)

July 26 – Austin, TX @ Antones

July 28 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

July 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

July 30 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

August 1 – Tijuana, MX @ Black Box

August 4 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

August 6 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

August 8 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

August 9 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club