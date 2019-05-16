Song You Need to Know: Brytiago Leads Urbano Brat Pack in “La Mentira (Remix)”

Daddy Yankee protégé Brytiago leads a formidable new wave of urbano stars — a Latin Brat Pack of sorts — in the new remix of his 2018 single, “La Mentira,” which translates to “The Lie.” A work of pure tropical noir, the remix counts a stacked lineup of young talents, including Rafa Pabón, Rauw Alejandro, Myke Towers, Sech and Cazzu.

“I wanted a remix with new voices, new faces and new artists — a new generation,” Brytiago tells Rolling Stone.

Originally released in September 2018, Brytiago and Rafa Pabón’s “La Mentira” has racked up over 68 million YouTube views, but made little headway on the pop charts. In the new remix, producer Roberto L. Figueroa, a.k.a. Nekzum, Business Music, suffuses the song’s downtempo dembow with a touch of dancehall sway. Following in the tradition of 2018 breakup jam, “Te Boté (Remix)” — which arguably shares both a sonic and thematic DNA — the “La Mentira” remix is doubled in time and in verses that verge on devastatingly emo. The new video sees the players circle a girl in a sketchy laboratory, decked with caution tape for good measure. Love is a hazmat zone, warns each singer — that is, if you choose to be your fakest, most dishonest self.

Last fall Brytiago joined “Te Boté” star Darell in the similarly noirish reggaeton track, “Asesina.” Brytiago later cracked his first top ten placement on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart upon dropping the “Asesina” remix, co-starring heavyweight champs Daddy Yankee, Anuel AA, and Ozuna. And if his past successes are any indication, Brytiago knows a winning team when he sees one: each member of his new generation boasts a stellar track record. Take 24-year-old Rauw Alejandro, who made a fantastic showing at the first annual Premios Tu Música Urbano; Myke Towers, who was last heard with hitmaker Farruko on “Si Se Da”; or Panamanian singer Sech, who’s slated to feature in Maluma’s upcoming 11:11 LP. Argentine trap princess Cazzu was notably Bad Bunny’s guest of honor during the Puerto Rico leg of his X 100Pre tour.

Alongside Darell, Brytiago is currently touring the U.S. through June 1st; of his upcoming album, due later this year, Brytiago hints “many collaborations and surprises” ahead.