Bomba Estéreo Worked Relentlessly to Develop as Musicians. See How in the Latest Fighting Spirit Episode

Bogota natives, Bomba Estéreo, made that bold decision and never looked back, forging their own path in the music industry. Struggling to earn the respect of fellow Colombians, they relocated to the United States to make a name for themselves as a Latin group in the mainstream music scene. Through happy accidents, like a surprise performance at Central Park's Summer Stage, Li Saumet and Simón Mejía recount the moments in their career that lead up to their ultimate success.

In our mini-documentary series The Fighting Spirit, Modelo celebrates the stories of Latin artists like Bomba Estéreo who embody a constant evolution, working relentlessly to develop as musicians. Now, having earned one Grammy and seven Latin Grammy nominations, the band is not letting up. “I think the fighting spirit is the engine,” says Simón Mejía, “especially in art, like feeding you so you can continue.”

For Bomba Estéreo, music is more than just a creative act, but also an altruistic one. “Helping make the world a little better, one can do that through art,” says Simón Mejía.