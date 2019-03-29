Bomba Estéreo and Systema Solar Turn Up in Street Party Anthem, ‘Carnavalera’

Colombian party starters Bomba Estéreo and Systema Solar banded together on Friday to release their bouncy new stand-alone single, “Carnavalera.”

Both champions of Colombian dance music in their own respects, Bomba Estéreo and Systema Solar recorded the track in celebration of Carnaval season in Barranquilla — the spiritual home of the folkloric rhythm and dance known as cumbia, as well as the birthplace of superstars like Joe Arroyo and Shakira. By their act of electro-funk cumbia fusion, the two bands envision a world much like the beloved coastal city during Carnaval, where people of all colors and creeds take to the streets in celebration of Afro-Caribbean life and culture.

“Carnaval is the consummation of all of our cultures across Colombia and Latin America,” writes Bomba Estéreo’s Simón Mejía in a press release. “It’s a mixture of the powerful roots that intermingle among this shared musical experience without social, sexual or racial labels. This is how the world should be all the time.”

“With ‘Carnavalera,’” adds Systema Solar vocalist Walter Hernández, “we enjoy and share the challenge of creativity that unites humanity in a ritual of inherent celebration, one that lasts far longer than four days. There will always be Carnaval.”

“Carnavalera” is Bomba’s first release since Tainy dropped his viral 2018 remix of “To My Love,” off the band’s 2016 album, Amanecer (Remixed).