See Bomba Estéreo, Sofi Tukker Make Magic in New ‘Playa Grande’ Video

Colombian duo Bomba Estéreo link up with their American analog Sofi Tukker in the sweltering electro-cumbia track, “Playa Grande.” Written and recorded in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, the new song is matched with a trippy video, which was shot near Bomba frontwoman Liliana Saumet’s home in Santa Marta, Colombia.

Directed by Mac Boucher — best known for his work with sister Grimes — the psychedelic new clip follows the foursome as they rove Costeño Beach on horseback, and prepare a series of rituals ahead of a bonfire party. Saumet plays a supreme deity of the sea, while Sofi Tukker vocalist, Sophie Hawley-Weld, duly plays her priestess. She dunks herself in a bath teeming with flowers, and astral-projects herself into the hands of goddess Saumet. After switching between Spanish and English, Hawley-Weld recites a poem in Portuguese, written by Brazilian poet Chacal.

“The idea behind ‘Playa Grande’ was to celebrate nature and the elements,” says Boucher. “We thought of Li, living on the beach and inviting us into her little piece of paradise was reflective of a spirit of nature, and taking the leap to goddess of the ocean was a natural evolution. Incorporating timeless symbolism like the sun and moon made the imagery much more complete. And tying it together with a fantastical looking earth made it feel both alien but also reminded us that this is our home.”

“This song really feels like our friendship with Li and Simón: a fun party on the beach,” write Sofi Tukker members Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern to Rolling Stone. They most recently performed live with Bomba Estéreo at this year’s Coachella. “They have a universal sound that makes their music very contagious and danceable,” says Saumet of Sofi Tukker; Bomba’s Simon Mejía adds, “We brought [an] Afro vibe to it, and a killer guitar by our amazing guitar player Jose Castillo.”

“The only thing more fun than making a song with one of our favorite bands of all time,” says Halpern, “is getting to spend a week with them in their hometown and filming a video with one of our favorite bands of all time!”