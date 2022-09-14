Bomba Estéreo and Manu Chao Take It to the Cartoon Tropics With ‘Me Duele’ Video

Me duele hasta que no me duele más. (It hurts until it no longer does.) On their new tropical-pop earworm “Me Duele,” Bomba Estéreo and Spanish legend Manu Chao reflect on the post-heartbreak pain that lingers, sometimes for far too long, but once it’s gone… it’s gone.

The song’s colorful, light-hearted video captures lead singer Li Saumet in braids and a flower crown as she sings from behind cartoon leaves and trees, while Chau joins in on the fun holding a vase of flowers. The song effortlessly marries the sounds of Bomba with those of the “Me Gustas Tú” star.

“We are very happy to collaborate with one of the greatest artists ever,” Bomba founder Simon Mejia said in a release. “This song was created during a wonderful organic collaboration. It’s a song about how pain can always find its relief during difficult times, and life can come back to its essential beauty.”

“Me duele” was created while Chao visited Colombia and stopped by the home of Bomba’s lead singer Liliana Saumet on the Caribbean coast of Colombia. The song also welcomes a philanthropic element, as a portion of its royalties will be donated to Costeño Social, a school near Saumet’s home.

The Colombian favorites’ new song comes as they boast an unexpected collaboration with Bad Bunny on Un Verano Sin Ti‘s “Ojitos Lindos.” Aside from a collab with Aterciopelados on Chapulín Colorado-inspired “Síganme Los Buenos” earlier this year, the group released their album Deja last year. The album encouraged its listeners to connect with the beauty of nature around them.

“To me, people are increasingly less engaged with the environment — there’s this idea that it’s something to extract from and extract from without giving anything in return,” Mejia told Rolling Stone last year. “We’re not politicians or activists, but we decided that what we could do with our music is express what we’re seeing and feeling, and help people reconnect with nature around them and remember that we’re indebted to it.”