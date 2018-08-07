Bomba Estéreo Drop New Video for ‘Amar Así,’ Announce Headlining U.S. Tour

Following their electrifying appearance at this year’s Lollapalooza, Grammy-nominated Colombian duo Bomba Estéreo has detailed their biggest U.S. headline tour to date. The band celebrated the news with a new video for “Amar Así,” the latest single from their 2017 album Ayo; it is the band’s first release since the viral remix of “To My Love,” crafted by reggaeton kingpin Tainy.

Whereas most Bomba Estéreo videos see frontwoman Li Saumet (or her child alter ego) strutting across the screen in bright colors, “Amar Así” depicts a budding romance between two soldiers stationed on a remote island off the coast of Colombia. Tension builds as the men are drawn closer, culminating in an ephemeral glimmer of vulnerability. “This song speaks about love,” says director Ivan Wild of the video. “When I was planning the concept for this video, I was researching the depiction of men, especially soldiers, as well as the stories of intimacy between men displayed in art and across history — all the way back to Ancient Greece and Rome. I wanted to break down the idea of a man in a uniform, a man at war — the classic ideas of great adventures and travails across grand oceans. I wanted to show their more intimate moments. The power of nostalgia for a kiss and warm embraces. Memories of a love that puts you in a spell, ‘un amor así.'”

According to Bomba Estéreo’s Simón Mejía, however, the video is also a statement of resistance: The band strategically chose to release it during the inauguration of the new Colombian president elect, right-wing populist Iván Duque. “The world is passing through a crazy time,” Mejía tells Rolling Stone. “Not only in Colombia, but all around it seems like extreme conservative policies are taking over and it is pretty scary. As artists our only weapon is to keep on pushing the opposite way. We are trying to remind everyone that the world should be a place where there [is] no prejudice for sexual orientation, race or religion. Maybe then, we will be a better society.”

Now touring the Southeast, the band has tacked on additional dates in their headlining run following several dates in Latin America. The group’s 2008 song, “Fuego,” was recently named one of Rolling Stone‘s 50 Greatest Latin Pop Songs.

Bomba Estéreo Tour Dates

August 7 – Nashville, TN @ The Cowan

August 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

August 10 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

August 11 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore

August 18 – Guayaquil, EC @ Parque Samanes

October 6 – Guadalajara, MX

October 9 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center

October 10 – Monterrey, MX @ Auditorio Rio 70

October 13 – Tijuana, MX @ Black Box

October 20 – Morelos, MX

November 24 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Ciudad Cultural Konex

November 26 – Montevideo, UY @ La Trastienda

November 28 – Santiago, CL @ Teatro Caupolican

November 30 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Audio

December 5 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

December 7 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre

December 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

December 11 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

December 12 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

December 13 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

December 15 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall