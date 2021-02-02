Bomba Estéreo Preview ‘Deja’ Album With Three New Tracks

Bomba Estéreo released three tracks on Tuesday in anticipation of Deja, the Colombian group’s first new full-length since 2017’s Ayo.

The upcoming album’s title track is a crunching, chirping highlight among the three new tunes, pushing towards the dance floor with a throbbing bass line, a four-on-the-floor kick drum, and a slicing guitar that seems to bound ahead of the percussion. In a statement, singer Liliana “Li” Saumet said she wrote the song in the hopes that it would help people suffering from depression. We “have had close contact with people who have suffered from depression and regrettably have died from it,” she explained. “This song tells people that you have to get out of it somehow, by singing, dancing, even crying. If this song works for one person, mission accomplished.”

“Deja” is accompanied by “Agua,” a crawling, bleeping, clap-happy collaboration with Lido Pimienta and OKAN, and “Soledad,” which bounces along with bright synthesizers and multi-part vocal harmonies. Bomba Estéreo envisioned Deja as a four-part album, with each portion corresponding to one of the four elements. The three songs released on Tuesday make up the album’s Agua section.

Bomba Estéreo have released an album every two or three years since 2006. In the four years between Ayo and Deja, the group toured steadily, a remix of 2015’s “To My Love” unexpectedly became their biggest commercial hit, and founder Simón Mejía released a new solo album, Mirla.

Deja was born on a tour bus in 2018, and most of the album was subsequently completed in a home studio built at Li’s house. Bomba Estéreo self-produced the record, bringing in guitarist José Castillo and percussionist Efrain “Pacho” Cuadrado to play and help write some songs.

Deja is due out this spring.