 Hear Bobby Shmurda and Daddy Yankee Join Eladio Carrión's 'TATA' Remix - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Hear Joni Mitchell's Previously Unreleased Live Version of 'The Dawntreader'
Home Music Latin Music

Hear Bobby Shmurda and Daddy Yankee Join Eladio Carrión’s ‘TATA’ Remix

J Balvin also appears on the track

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Eladio Carrión has dropped a remix of his track “TATA.” The new version features guest vocals from Bobby Shmurda and Daddy Yankee. The original song’s collaborator, J Balvin, also appears.

The four artists star in a music video for the remix, which was directed by Jose Sagaro, Jon J Visuals, and Squid. The dynamic clip was shot on the streets of New York City and Puerto Rico, with each artist appearing separately.

“TATA” originally appeared on Carrión’s album Monarca, which arrived in January. Carrión told Rolling Stone earlier this year that he always looks for unexpected features on his tracks, which is why he enlisted Balvin for “TATA.”

“I try to find the perfect song,” he said. “They’re always down because as artists, sometimes they want to get out of their comfort zone but they don’t get an opportunity to do it. When the opportunity comes up, they just hop on, you feel me? That’s why I went to Balvin. If someone from the trap side gets an opportunity to do something with Balvin, they’re probably going to switch to reggaeton, because they know they’re going to do crazy numbers, since that’s what he’s known for. But not me.”

In This Article: bobby shmurda, Daddy Yankee, Eladio Carrión, J Balvin

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.