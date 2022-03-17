 Blue Rojo Premieres Video For 'No Te Kiero Olvidar' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next MAGA Fave Mo Brooks Drops Groveling Ad to Try to Get Back in Trump's Good Graces
Home Music Latin Music

Blue Rojo’s ‘No Te Kiero Olvidar’ Is a Happy-Sad Teen Dream

The video for the fun electro-pop track premieres today

By
Julyssa Lopez

Staff Writer

Julyssa Lopez's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Mexican-American artist Blue Rojo makes music that’s proudly queer, intensely emotional, and always shockingly colorful. His debut album Solitario, which came out last November, was full of affecting, impassioned moments: The opener “Perdedor Mistikal,” for example, recalled the brutalist approach of early Arca. But one of the most delightful qualities about Blue Rojo is how he easily he can shift from intensity to weightless pop sounds, such as on “No Te Kiero Olvidar,” a zippy track that proves his skill for landing addictively catchy sounds that are pure fun.

The video for “No Te Kiero Olvidar,” which premieres today, emphasizes the song’s playful, happy-sad vibe by time-warping Blue Rojo back to a soccer game full of adolescent longing. “I return to my teen angst when playing soccer from the bench, yet in this video I live a love fantasy with the team captain. NTKO creates a universe of soft and masochistic love between men and soccer,” he tells Rolling Stone.

The blippy electro-pop sound channels the early 2000s, while Blue Rojo analyzes the difficulties leaving a relationship. The song, he says, is about knowing “you have to end a toxic relationship, but you don’t really want to because you ‘love’ the feeling of love.” The track was produced by Blue Rojo, Diego Urdaneta, Ulises Hadjis, and Diego Raposo, the rising Dominican talent who recently worked on Danny Ocean’s album @dannocean.

Blue Rojo will perform at Mexico’s Ceremonia Festival on April 2.

In This Article: Blue Rojo, Diego Raposo

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.