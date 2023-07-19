María Becerra, Eladio Carrión, More Stars Confirmed for Billboard Latin Music Week

A star-studded cohort of Latin artists will head to Miami for Billboard Latin Music Week this October. On Wednesday, the outlet revealed that María Becerra, Eladio Carrión, Fonseca, Gale, Grupo Frontera, and Peso Pluma will be participating in the week’s festivities.

Arcangel, Natanael Cano, Yng Lvcas, Vico C, Santa Fe Klan, Sebastián Yatra, Young Miko, and Nicki Nicole will also join, with more stars set to join the lineup of performances and panels on a later date. This year’s iteration is scheduled for Oct. 2 through Oct. 6 at Faena Forum in Miami.

“Billboard Latin Music Week prides itself on bringing the best, brightest and most relevant and exciting artists and executives together,” said Billboard‘s Leila Cobo in a press release. “This year’s very diverse group represents why Latin music is dominating global charts. This is a groundbreaking year for Latin Music Week with many more announcements to come.”

Becerra, Gale, Nicole, Nathy Peluso, and Young Miko will be featured on a panel focused on women in music titled “Boys Club No More.” Cano, Pluma, Santa Fe Klan, and Yng Lvcas will participate in a panel titled “The New Mexican Revolution,” while Barrera and Grupo Frontera will helm the “Making the Hit Live” panel.

“Billboard is committed to fostering and celebrating Latin music and culture,” said Billboard president Mike Van in a statement. “We’re returning to Miami in October, which coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month, to continue championing Latin voices through unique curated programming.”

The jam-packed week of events will coincide with the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Oct. 5 at Miami’s Watsco Center. It’s set to air on Universo. Last year, Bad Bunny led the nominations list with a whooping 23 nods, winning nine of them.