In ‘My Man,’ Becky G Is the Star of Her Own Video Game

See Becky G go toe-to-toe with boyfriend, L.A. Galaxy player Sebastian Lletget

Suzy Exposito

Singer-songwriter Becky G melds her regional Mexican roots and reggaeton-pop swagger in her new single, “My Man.” 

Inspired by Jenni Rivera’s feminist banda anthem, “La Gran Senora”, the track was written by Becky alongside producer Di Genius, Elena Rose, Edgar Barrera, Fresh, Maurice “Verse” Simmonds, Janée “Jin Jin” Bennett and Jenni Rivera. The new song recalls the same tough but lovable energy that colored many of Rivera’s songs. “I always loved the perspective Jenni Rivera sang from on ‘La Gran Señora’ and thought that it was so different,” Becky said in a release. “It’s a unique perspective that is never really shared in songs, so I thought it would be dope to bring an up-beat 2020 Becky G flow to a concept story like that with my Spanglish style.”

In the original video, Becky G is reimagined as the heroine of an 8-bit video game — co-starring her long-time boyfriend Sebastian Lletget, an Argentine soccer player for the L.A. Galaxy. The video was shot at their home in Los Angeles, where Becky and Sebastian have remained in quarantine. The video was creative-directed by Pedro Paulo Araujo of 2 Wolves/SOTA.

“The music video is a true moment that has now been captured forever,” Becky G said. “This pandemic will be something Sebastian and I will never forget. Sharing a ‘fly on the wall’ point of view to the silly and competitive side of us from behind closed doors and that people usually don’t get a chance to see, was so much fun. We really didn’t feel like we were shooting a video, we were just being us.”

