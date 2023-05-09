Becky G Plots First-Ever Headlining U.S. Tour: ‘Can’t Believe It’s Finally Happening’

Welcome to Casa Gomez! On Tuesday, Becky G announced that for the very first time in her career, she’ll be heading out on her very own tour across the U.S. later this year.

Dubbed the “Mi Casa, Tu Casa” tour, Becky G will perform in six cities, starting in Boston on Sept. 14 in time for Latinx Heritage Month, before it heads to cities including Orlando, San Antonio, El Paso, Los Angeles, and Phoenix.

“I’m so excited to go out on the road for my first ever headlining tour and to see all my beautiful fans and supporters across the country in these intimate settings,” Becky said in a statement. “It’s going to be so special and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned!”

The big tour news comes several weeks after Becky G performed on the Coachella mainstage, bringing out fellow Mexicanos like Peso Pluma, Marca, MP, and Fuerza Régida for a show she described as a moment of “rebirth” for her career.

“There’s a before Coachella and after Coachella for a lot of artists. When I see that for myself, I feel like I can see that really clearly,” she told Rolling Stone. “I feel like I’m definitely at a crossroads, and I’m really excited to bring people along on that journey.”

The tour marks Becky’s first headlining string of shows in the United States. She went on a Latin American and European tour in 2019, but had yet to do the same in the States. Her last time on the road in North America was on outings with Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull in 2017, J Balvin in 2015, and for Katy Perry and Demi Lovato in 2014.

“I can’t believe it’s finally happening,” teased Becky on her Twitter the day prior.

Along with dropping her LP Esquemas last year, Becky G has collaborated with Peso Pluma on "Chanel," Omega on "Arranca," and Fuerza Régida on "Te Quiero Besar" over the last several months.

“Mi Casa, Tu Casa” Tour Dates

Sept. 14 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Sept. 16 – New York, NY @ United Palace Theatre

Sept. 17 – Tysons, VA @ Capital One Hall

Sept. 19 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

Sept. 21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Sept. 22 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

Sept. 23 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Hollywood

Sept. 27 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

Sept. 28 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

Sept. 29 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

Oct. 01 – McAllen, TX @ McAllen Performing Arts Center

Oct. 03 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

Oct. 06 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

Oct. 07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

Oct. 08 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona State Fair