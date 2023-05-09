fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Arranca El Tour

Becky G Plots First-Ever Headlining U.S. Tour: ‘Can’t Believe It’s Finally Happening’

The tour announcement comes several weeks after she performed at Coachella in what she called a "rebirth" of her career
Becky G Plots First-Ever Headlining U.S. Tour: 'Can't Believe It's Finally Happening'
Becky G performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

Welcome to Casa Gomez! On Tuesday, Becky G announced that for the very first time in her career, she’ll be heading out on her very own tour across the U.S. later this year.

Dubbed the “Mi Casa, Tu Casa” tour, Becky G will perform in six cities, starting in Boston on Sept. 14 in time for Latinx Heritage Month, before it heads to cities including Orlando, San Antonio, El Paso, Los Angeles, and Phoenix.

“I’m so excited to go out on the road for my first ever headlining tour and to see all my beautiful fans and supporters across the country in these intimate settings,” Becky said in a statement. “It’s going to be so special and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned!”

The big tour news comes several weeks after Becky G performed on the Coachella mainstage, bringing out fellow Mexicanos like Peso Pluma, Marca, MP, and Fuerza Régida for a show she described as a moment of “rebirth” for her career.

“There’s a before Coachella and after Coachella for a lot of artists. When I see that for myself, I feel like I can see that really clearly,” she told Rolling Stone. “I feel like I’m definitely at a crossroads, and I’m really excited to bring people along on that journey.”

The tour marks Becky’s first headlining string of shows in the United States. She went on a Latin American and European tour in 2019, but had yet to do the same in the States. Her last time on the road in North America was on outings with Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull in 2017, J Balvin in 2015, and for Katy Perry and Demi Lovato in 2014.

“I can’t believe it’s finally happening,” teased Becky on her Twitter the day prior.

Along with dropping her LP Esquemas last year, Becky G has collaborated with Peso Pluma on “Chanel,” Omega on “Arranca,” and Fuerza Régida on “Te Quiero Besar” over the last several months.

Trending

Mi Casa, Tu Casa” Tour Dates

Sept. 14 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner 
Sept. 16 – New York, NY @ United Palace Theatre 
Sept. 17 – Tysons, VA @ Capital One Hall
Sept. 19 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium 
Sept. 21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
Sept. 22 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando 
Sept. 23 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Hollywood
Sept. 27 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
Sept. 28 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre
Sept. 29 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
Oct. 01 – McAllen, TX @ McAllen Performing Arts Center
Oct. 03 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre 
Oct. 06 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre 
Oct. 07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo 
Oct. 08 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Center for the Performing Arts 
Oct. 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona State Fair

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Striking Writers Mock 'Wednesday' Star Jenna Ortega

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Post-Credits Scenes Suggest Even More Sequels That Marvel Has Yet to Announce

Twitter Has Some Serious Thoughts About Jill Biden's 'Insulting' Seating Arrangement at King Charles III's Coronation

Here's Why Da Brat And Jesseca "Judy" Dupart Didn't Use A Black Sperm Donor For Pregnancy

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad