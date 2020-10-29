Becky G, Ozuna Collaborate on New Song ‘No Drama’

Becky G and Ozuna have teamed up for a new single, “No Drama,” dropping the Hydro and Elof Loelv-produced song and accompanying music video on Thursday night.

“I love this collab with Ozuna,” Becky G stated. “I have always liked his music and I knew that together we could record something amazing. Now, perhaps more than ever before in our lives, less drama is something we all need, and this was part of the inspiration for the song.” The video, directed by Mike Ho, shows the pair cavorting in naturalistic settings such as boulders, deserts and jungles.

Becky G was recently nominated for a Latin Grammy Award for Best Urban Song (“Muchacha,” her collaboration with Gente de Zona), an American Music Award for Favorite Female Latin Artist, and a People’s Choice Award for Latin Artist of 2020.

Ozuna just released his fourth studio album, ENOC. He is currently one of the artists with most nominations for the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards, with eight in total, including Record of the Year & Best Urban Music Album. He was also nominated for an American Music Award in the category Favorite Male Latin Artist.