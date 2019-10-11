Becky G Dances on Her Own in New ‘Mala Santa’ Video

Between collaborations with Daddy Yankee, Maluma and ChocQuibTown, Mexican-American pop star Becky G has established herself as urbano’s favorite sidekick. But in the video for her steely new reggaeton single, “Mala Santa,” she proves she can do bad all by herself.

The new song is the title track from her highly anticipated debut LP, set to release October 17th on Sony Latin.

In what translates to “Bad Saint” in English, Becky G informs her potential suitors that she’s “neither bad nor holy” — she’s just out to have a good time. Over a hard-edged dembow beat, Becky’s devil-may-care verses evoke an age-old feminist slogan addressing a sexist double-standard against women in pursuit of pleasure: “Ni santas, ni putas, sólo mujeres,” goes the saying, or “Not saints, not sluts, just women.”

As if to emphasize her point further, she goes completely solo in the video, flaunting slithery dance moves in a corset and thigh-high boots. “Te gusta el juego/Yo soy la que empieza/Pero recuerda que,” she sings: “You like the game/But I’m the one who starts it/Remember that.”

Becky G’s upcoming Spanish-language album features some of her most standout collaborations from the past two years, including “Mayores (feat. Bad Bunny),” and the Natti Natasha-assisted “Sin Pijama.” An English-language album is slated to follow in 2020. See the track list for Mala Santa below.

1. “Mala Santa”

2. “Dollar (feat. Myke Towers)”

3. “24/7”

4. “Si Si”

5. “Romance”

6. “Mejor Así”

7. “Peleas”

8. “No Te Pertenezco”

9. “En Mi Contra”

10. “Me Acostumbré”

11. “Ni De Ti Ni De Nadie”

12. “Subiendo”

13. “Te Superé”

14. “Cuando Te Besé (feat. Paulo Londra)”

15. “Sin Pijama (feat. Natti Natasha)”

16. “Mayores (feat. Bad Bunny)”