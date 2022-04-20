 Becky G Announces New Album 'Esquemas' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile Lead 2022 Pilgrimage Festival Lineup
Home Music Latin Music

Becky G Gets Dubby on New Song ‘No Mienten’ and Announces New Album

The song is off of Esquemas, out on May 13.

By
Julyssa Lopez

Staff Writer

Julyssa Lopez's Most Recent Stories

View All
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 17: Becky G performs with Karol G onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 17, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 17: Becky G performs with Karol G onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 17, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Becky G performs with Karol G onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 17, 2022 in Indio, California.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Becky G is ready for a new phase in her career. On Wednesday, the singer announced that she has a new album called Esquemas coming on May 13, and she offered the first preview of the bold new directions she’s taking on the project with her new song “No Mienten.”

The dubby track marks a much more experimental sound for Becky, reflecting the electronic production permeating reggaeton and Latin pop at the moment. As the beat kicks in, she sings about how after a boozy night out, a romantic interest finally confessed his feelings for her. The production toggles between acoustic strings and bass thuds as she builds to the chorus: “Y dicen que los borrachos no mienten,” she sings, which roughly translates to “they say drunks don’t lie.”

She announced Esquemas on her social media channels, tweeting and writing on Instagram, “ESQUEMAS 5/13 • My album is coming!!!! Puedes reservarlo ahora!”

Becky G’s last album was her long-awaited debut Mala Santa from 2019. Even while working on Esquemas, she’s kept a jam-packed schedule this year: She recently joined the cast of Encanto onstage at the Oscars to perform the blockbuster hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” and over the weekend, she stopped by Karol G’s anticipated Coachella set to sing their hit collaboration “Mamiii.”

In This Article: Becky G, Karol G

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.