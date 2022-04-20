Becky G Gets Dubby on New Song ‘No Mienten’ and Announces New Album

Becky G is ready for a new phase in her career. On Wednesday, the singer announced that she has a new album called Esquemas coming on May 13, and she offered the first preview of the bold new directions she’s taking on the project with her new song “No Mienten.”

The dubby track marks a much more experimental sound for Becky, reflecting the electronic production permeating reggaeton and Latin pop at the moment. As the beat kicks in, she sings about how after a boozy night out, a romantic interest finally confessed his feelings for her. The production toggles between acoustic strings and bass thuds as she builds to the chorus: “Y dicen que los borrachos no mienten,” she sings, which roughly translates to “they say drunks don’t lie.”

She announced Esquemas on her social media channels, tweeting and writing on Instagram, “ESQUEMAS 5/13 • My album is coming!!!! Puedes reservarlo ahora!”

Becky G’s last album was her long-awaited debut Mala Santa from 2019. Even while working on Esquemas, she’s kept a jam-packed schedule this year: She recently joined the cast of Encanto onstage at the Oscars to perform the blockbuster hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” and over the weekend, she stopped by Karol G’s anticipated Coachella set to sing their hit collaboration “Mamiii.”