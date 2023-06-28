fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Dancing on My Own

Becky G Unleashes ‘La Nena’ With Gabito Ballesteros

The accompanying music video features the star in a strip club as she dances alone in a pink, bejeweled bodysuit
Becky G Unleashes ‘La Nena’ With Gabito Ballesteros
Becky G

Becky G dropped her latest single “La Nena” on Wednesday alongside Mexican singer-songwriter Gabito Ballesteros.

The summer track was created and produced by Edgar Barrera and Ballesteros, and follows “The Fire Inside” released earlier this month from the soundtrack to the Eva Longoria-directed film Flamin’ Hot. “La Nena” offers a sample of Becky G’s upcoming album, per a press release, while “the lyrics tell the story of a woman who is empowered and chooses to continue dancing through life despite having her heart broken.”

Directed by Santiago Lafee, the music video also marks the Becky G’s first credit as creative director for a video with Daniela Matos. The visual features the star walking through a strip club and enjoying a lap dance before taking to the stage as she dances alone in an all-pink bodysuit decked in jewels.

“La Nena” arrives after a string of collaborations with Peso Pluma on “Chanel,” Omega on “Arranca,” and Fuerza Régida on “Te Quiero Besar” over the last several months.

Trending

In May, Becky G announced her first solo tour across the U.S. later this year. Dubbed the Mi Casa, Tu Casa tour, Becky G will perform in sixteen cities, starting in Boston on Sept. 14 in time for Latinx Heritage Month, before it heads to cities including Orlando, San Antonio, El Paso, Los Angeles, and Phoenix.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Jennifer Lawrence Says Method Actors Make Her 'Nervous,' Prefers Christian Bale's Technique of Getting Ready ‘10 Seconds to Action'

‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Amassed a Bitcoin Fortune, Then Spiraled Amid Domestic Violence Arrest, Allegations of Fraud

Katie Holmes Is Allegedly 'Worried Sick' About Being ‘Left in the Dark’ Over Her Ex’s Health

Cardi B Screams In Excitement As Offset, Quavo Put Feud To Bed For Takeoff Tribute

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad