Becky G Joins DC Comics Universe for ‘Blue Beetle’ Movie

Becky G will be lending her voice in the upcoming Warner Bros.’ family feature, Blue Beetle, this summer.

The coming-of-age superhero tale comes from the DC Comics universe and is set to arrive in theaters this August. The movie stars Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes, a college graduate who finds the Scarab, described as an ancient relic of alien biotechnology.

Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, the movie stars Maridueña (Cobra Kai) in the title role and as the character’s alter ego, Jaime Reyes, a recent college grad who, per the studio, unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. Reyes is suddenly given extraordinary powers after the Scarab choose him to be its symbiotic host, changing the course of his life. Becky G will voice the alien symbiote Khaji-Da.

“I am so excited to finally be able to share with you guys that I am officially a part of the Blue Beetle familia,” the singer announced on Monday. “I have the honor of playing the voice of Khaji-Da who is an alien symbiote who decides who she wants to give superpowers to. And when I say I could not be any more proud of what you guys are going to experience when watching this film, I mean that from the bottom of my heart.”

The film is due to open domestically Aug. 18.

Last week, Becky G released “the Fire Inside.” The artist’s latest release — from the soundtrack to the Eva Longoria-directed film Flamin’ Hot — matches the celebration of Mexican-American heritage in the film that captures the inspiring success story of Richard Montañez, who helped transform Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into a pop culture phenomenon.