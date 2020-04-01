Bebel Gilberto Dances Around Her Hotel Room in ‘Deixa’ Video

Bebel Gilberto prances around her hotel room in the charming new video for “Deixa.” The track appears on her upcoming album Agora, out August 21st via Pias Recordings.

Directed by Erik Sohlström, the clip features Gilberto at the Nomad Hotel in Los Angeles, applying makeup and eating decadent pastries while dressed in a striking pink sequined suit. The word “Deixa” translates to “leave” in Portuguese, but Gilberto takes her time in the video, basking in the sun and drinking champagne by the pool.

“I filmed this video in Los Angeles at the end of 2019 with one of my best friends, director Erik Sohlström, and I look back so fondly on what was a truly joyous day,” Gilberto said in a statement. “‘Deixa’ is a playful song and at the time we were both feeling happy and just wanted to emphasize the fun we always had together.”

Agora is Gilberto’s first album in six years. It was originally slated for release on May 1st, but was rescheduled to August amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Gilberto, the album tackles loss and tragedy, including the death of her parents, Brazilian musicians João Gilberto and Miúcha.

“I lost my best friend, then six months later my mom and then six months after that my dad,” she said. “It was very hard for me and still is. I took a different approach with Agora, supported by the love and confidence I received from my long-time friend and producer of the album, Thomas Bartlett. Thomas trusted me — and let me be me. The album, as a result, is a little bit crazier, more mature and extremely sincere.”