fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
All-Star Lineup

Baja Beach Fest Celebrates Fifth Anniversary With Tego Calderón, Don Omar, and More

This year's line-up also includes artists such as Wisin Y Yandel, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, and Feid
Tego Calderon, Don Omar.
Tego Calderon, Don Omar. Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Baja Beach Fest, one of the biggest showcases for reggaeton and urbano music, is celebrating its fifth anniversary with major OJs in the genre. The action-packed lineup includes headlining sets veteran acts like Wisin Y Yandel, Nicky Jam, Don Omar, and Tego Calderón, showing how much the festival has evolved since it started as a one-day concert in 2018.

Wisin Y Yandel and Nicky Jam will take the stage on the first day of the festival, which kicks off on August 11 in Rosarito, Mexico. Ozuna and Feid, two artists coming off big album releases in 2022, will headline the second day, while Don Omar and Calderón will be the major acts who will help close out the festival. An appearance by Calderón is especially noteworthy, given that the Puerto Rican icon stays largely out of the spotlight.

Trending

The rising Mexican Grupo Firme will stop by for a special Sunday set that speaks to the growing influence of regional and música Mexicana. Baja Beach Fest has embraced artists from the genre in the past, with Natanael Cano and Banda MS playing last year.

Each day boasts huge names in addition to the headliners. Dembow luminaries El Alfa and Tokischa will hit the stage, as well pop standouts Becky G, Manuel Turizo, and Ryan Castro. Puerto Rican powerhouses such as Ivy Queen, Zion Y Lennox, Alexis Y Fido, Arcangel, and rising trap star Young Miko will also make appearances.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Gwyneth Paltrow Testifies in Ski Crash Trial: 'You Skied Directly Into My F---ing Back!'

'John Wick 5' Back on the Table After Box Office Blowup

Gisele Bündchen’s Newest Beach Ad for Louis Vuitton Is as Showstopping As It Gets

$2 Billion Powerball Winner Buys Japanese-Inspired Altadena Home

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad