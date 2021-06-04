Bad Bunny Seeks Distractions from a Love Interest in New ‘Yonaguni’ Video

Bad Bunny has dropped new song “Yonaguni.” It’s the reggaeton star’s first official single since releasing El Último Tour del Mundo last November.

In the single’s accompanying video, Bad Bunny tries to get his love interest off his mind. Whether he dines alone at a sushi restaurant, walks dogs, practices martial arts and yoga, gets a tattoo or goes to a party, the often humorous distractions don’t stick. He sings in both Spanish and Japanese on the song.

Bad Bunny recently announced a 2022 tour in support of El Último Tour Del Mundo. It kicks off on February 9th in Denver, Colorado, and makes stops throughout the West Coast before heading over to the East. It wraps in Miami, Florida, on April 1st.

In April, the Puerto Rican rapper appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden where he humorously met his nemesis once known as Good Bunny. Earlier in the year, he dropped “Booker T,” and later performed it with the former wrestler and current WWE commentator on WWE Royal Rumble. Bad Bunny also made his wrestling debut with a tag-team match during the first night of WrestleMania 37 in Tampa, Florida.