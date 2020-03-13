 Bad Bunny, Yaviah Take Japan in New 'Bichiyal' Video - Rolling Stone
Bad Bunny, Yaviah Take Japan in New ‘Bichiyal’ Video

Puerto Rican MCs tour Japan’s drag racing culture in latest visual from YHLQMDLG

From Puerto Rico to Japan, Bad Bunny and guest MC Yaviah champion the pursuit of más perreo in their brand-new video for “Bichiyal.”

Directed by Cliqua and Stillz, the new clip casts a spotlight on Japan’s cutthroat drag racing culture. The video was shot in the port town of Yokohama, just south of Tokyo, and follows a day in the life of a female racer before she faces off against her menacing male rival. From inside an all-woman mechanic shop, she prepares her vehicle for maximum mileage. Dressed in their own brand of racer chic, a DayGlo-haired Bad Bunny and Yaviah play supporting roles in the Japanese mini-drama.

“Bichiyal” is the latest single from Bad Bunny’s sophomore album, YHLQMDLG. According to Puerto Rican writer Frances Solá-Santiago, the word bichiyal is Puerto Rican slang for a woman of the lower-class, but in the context of the song, it is used favorably for a lady who may not come from money, but still likes to treat herself.

