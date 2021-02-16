 Bad Bunny Wins the WWE's 24/7 Championship Belt: Watch - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Dawn Richard Announces New Album 'Second Line,' Shares 'Bussifame'
Home Music Latin Music

Bad Bunny Adds One More Trophy to His Case: Wrestling Champ

Latin superstar becomes the unexpected holder of the 24/7 Championship belt with some help from Damian Priest

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Bad Bunny picked up some wrestling silverware when he pinned Akira Tozawa on WWE’s Raw Monday night, February 15th.

The musician unexpectedly found himself the holder of the WWE 24/7 Championship belt, a unique prize that can be won or lost at any point by wrestlers and non-wrestlers alike, so long as there’s a WWE referee present. Bad Bunny won the prize during a bit that started with him doing a backstage interview with WWE star Damian Priest that was interrupted when Tozawa pinned R-Truth to take the 24/7 belt.

Tozawa’s celebration, however, was short-lived. Priest slammed him into some road cases, but rather than take the belt himself, the wrestler encouraged Bad Bunny to pin Tozawa and claim the prize.

Bad Bunny has made several appearances at WWE events this year, performing at the Royal Rumble last month, while also hopping in the ring on a few occasions. Bad Bunny will likely make a way less violent television appearance later this week, when he serves as the musical guest on the February 20th episode of Saturday Night Live.

In This Article: Bad Bunny, WWE

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1349: Kacey Musgraves
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.