Bad Bunny Adds One More Trophy to His Case: Wrestling Champ

Bad Bunny picked up some wrestling silverware when he pinned Akira Tozawa on WWE’s Raw Monday night, February 15th.

The musician unexpectedly found himself the holder of the WWE 24/7 Championship belt, a unique prize that can be won or lost at any point by wrestlers and non-wrestlers alike, so long as there’s a WWE referee present. Bad Bunny won the prize during a bit that started with him doing a backstage interview with WWE star Damian Priest that was interrupted when Tozawa pinned R-Truth to take the 24/7 belt.

Tozawa’s celebration, however, was short-lived. Priest slammed him into some road cases, but rather than take the belt himself, the wrestler encouraged Bad Bunny to pin Tozawa and claim the prize.

Bad Bunny has made several appearances at WWE events this year, performing at the Royal Rumble last month, while also hopping in the ring on a few occasions. Bad Bunny will likely make a way less violent television appearance later this week, when he serves as the musical guest on the February 20th episode of Saturday Night Live.