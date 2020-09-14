Bad Bunny to Hold Exclusive Livestream Concert on Uforia

Bad Bunny will perform in an exclusive livestream concert on Univision’s Uforia platform, kicking off the return of the Uforia Music Series.

The show, produced by Uforia and Verizon, will be streamed live on Sunday, September 20th at 6:00 p.m. ET. fans across the country can watch via UforiaMusic.com, Bad Bunny’s YouTube channel, and @UforiaMusic on Twitter and Twitch.

“We are extremely excited to celebrate the richness of Latinx culture during Hispanic Heritage Month with this one-of-a-kind live streaming experience, and also commemorate the Puerto Rico community’s resilience on the third anniversary of Hurricane Maria, in partnership with Verizon,” Univision president of radio Jesus Lara said. “We are proud to showcase the artistry of Bad Bunny who has had such a profound impact on our culture and the music industry at large.”

The concert is the first of Uforia Music Series’ upcoming livestream concerts, scheduled to air once a month through the end of December under the banner Uforia Live. Univision will announce upcoming artist performances and dates in the coming weeks.

Bad Bunny recently teamed up with regional Mexican singer-songwriter Alejandro Fernandez for two political ads produced by the Biden-Harris presidential campaign targeted at Latinx voters in the swing states of Arizona, Florida and Pennsylvania.