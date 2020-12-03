 Bad Bunny Belts 'Te Deseo Lo Mejor' on 'Corden': Watch - Rolling Stone
Bad Bunny Belts Alt-Rock Break-Up Ballad ‘Te Deseo Lo Mejor’ on ‘Corden’

Musician also offers health update after recently testing positive for Covid-19

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Bad Bunny performed his new song, “Te Deseo Lo Mejor,” on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Wednesday, December 2nd.

Bad Bunny recorded the performance in a small space with a patchwork curtain and glowing hanging lights. The intimate atmosphere perfectly fit the aching, alt-rock balladry of “Te Deseo Lo Mejor,” as Bad Bunny belted the break-up tune, “Te deseo lo mejor/Ojalá que te olvides de mí/Yo sé que fui lo peor/Y tú mereces ser feliz” (“I wish you the best/I hope you forget about me/I know that I was the worst/And you deserve to be happy”).

“Te Deseo Lo Mejor” appears on Bad Bunny’s new album, El Último Tour del Mundo, which he surprise-released last month. It marks his third record of 2020, following YHLQMDLG and Las Que No Iban a Salir.

Along with performing on The Late Late Show, Bad Bunny did a quick interview with Corden where he offered fans an update on his health after testing positive for Covid-19. “I feel great, thank God,” he said. “I already tested negative, so I’m so happy. But I feel great, I feel perfect.”

In This Article: Bad Bunny, Late-Night TV, The Late Late Show With James Corden

