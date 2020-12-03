Bad Bunny Belts Alt-Rock Break-Up Ballad ‘Te Deseo Lo Mejor’ on ‘Corden’

Bad Bunny performed his new song, “Te Deseo Lo Mejor,” on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Wednesday, December 2nd.

Bad Bunny recorded the performance in a small space with a patchwork curtain and glowing hanging lights. The intimate atmosphere perfectly fit the aching, alt-rock balladry of “Te Deseo Lo Mejor,” as Bad Bunny belted the break-up tune, “Te deseo lo mejor/Ojalá que te olvides de mí/Yo sé que fui lo peor/Y tú mereces ser feliz” (“I wish you the best/I hope you forget about me/I know that I was the worst/And you deserve to be happy”).

“Te Deseo Lo Mejor” appears on Bad Bunny’s new album, El Último Tour del Mundo, which he surprise-released last month. It marks his third record of 2020, following YHLQMDLG and Las Que No Iban a Salir.

Along with performing on The Late Late Show, Bad Bunny did a quick interview with Corden where he offered fans an update on his health after testing positive for Covid-19. “I feel great, thank God,” he said. “I already tested negative, so I’m so happy. But I feel great, I feel perfect.”