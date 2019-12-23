Watch Bad Bunny, Steve Austin Brawl Bikers in ‘¿Quien Tu Eres?’ Video

Bad Bunny links up with Stone Cold Steve Austin for a desert brawl in the wild new video for “¿Quién Tu Eres?” off the Latin superstar’s most recent solo album, X100PRE.

The clip opens with Bad Bunny and his cohort Chucheto pulling up in a giant truck to a road stop diner where they immediately turn the heads of the assembled bikers. A tense exchange follows as Bad Bunny and Chucheto stroll over to the pool table, where one of the bikers gets in Bad Bunny’s way and asks the song’s titular question in English, “Who are you?”

Before a fight can break out, Bad Bunny and Chucheto leave, but as they peel out, the bikers follow, leading to another altercation down the road.

While at first it seems like our heroes are totally outnumbered, the tide turns when Chucheto unleashes their secret weapon: Wrestling legend Stone Cold Steve Austin, who bursts from the truck and proceeds to efficiently lay waste to the gang.

The clip closes with Bad Bunny, Chucheto and Steve Austin celebrating with a couple of cold ones and a flame thrower, although the party comes to an unexpected end when Austin flattens Bad Bunny as well.

Bad Bunny released X100PRE in December 2018, and in November the record won Best Urban Music Album at the Latin Grammys. In June, Bad Bunny partnered with J Balvin to release their long-awaited collaborative LP, Oasis.