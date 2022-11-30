Bad Bunny Is the Most Streamed Artist on Spotify for Third Consecutive Year

For the third consecutive year in a row, Bad Bunny is the top streamed artist on Spotify, earning more than 15.8 billion streams in 2022. Spotify’s top list year-end data comprises the most streamed artists, songs, albums, and podcasts of the year and includes the personalized Spotify Wrapped year-end recaps sent to individual users.

The Puerto Rican artist also tops both the most streamed U.S. and global albums lists with Un Verano Sin Ti, the artist’s fourth solo LP that was released in May. Two songs from the album — “Me Porto Bonito” and “Titi Me Pregunto” — also appear as the fourth and fifth top global songs, respectively. Bad Bunny is also the third top U.S. artist, following Drake, who takes the top spot for the second consecutive year in a row, and Taylor Swift in second place.

Meanwhile, Karol G is Spotify’s most-streamed female Latin artist worldwide, also for the third consecutive year. She ranks fifth on the top list of streamed Latin artists globally, with Bad Bunny bowing at No. 1 in Spotify’s year-end rankings.

Here are Spotify’s Top global, U.S., and Latin artists rankings for 2022.

TOP ARTIST GLOBALL

1. Bad Bunny

2. Taylor Swift

3. Drake

4. The Weeknd

5. BTS

TOP ARTIST – US

1. Drake

2. Taylor Swift

3. Bad Bunny

4. Kanye West

5. The Weeknd

TOP SONGS GLOBALLY

1. “As It Was” – Harry Styles

2. “Heatwaves” – Glass Animals

3. “STAY” – Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

4. “Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny

5. “Titi Me Pregunto – Bad Bunny

TOP ALBUMS GLOBALLY

1. Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

2. Harry’s House – Harry Styles

3. Sour – Olivia Rodrigo

4. = – Ed Sheeran

5. Planet Her – Doja Cat

TOP ALBUMS – US

1. Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

2. Harry’s House – Harry Styles

3. Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen

4. Midnights – Taylor Swift

5. Sour – Olivia Rodrigo

MOST STREAMED LATIN ARTISTS GLOBALLY

1. Bad Bunny

2. Rauw Alejandro

3. J Balvin

4. Daddy Yankee

5. Karol G

MOST STREAMED LATIN FEMALE ARTISTS GLOBALLY

1. Karol G

2. Shakira

3. Rosalía

4. Camila Cabello

5. Selena Gomez