Fans Think Bad Bunny Is Singing About Kendall Jenner (and Her Ex) on New Eladio Carrión Collab

The “Bad Bunny is dating Kendall Jenner” rumors are taking over Kardashian Twitter — and a new verse from Benito is only making fans think the relationship is even more real. On Friday, urbano star Eladio Carrión released his album 3MEN2 KBRN, including “Coco Chanel,” featuring a verse from Bad Bunny that fans think references the model.

Tucked within lyrics about luxury vehicles and eating pasta in Italy, Bad Bunny sneaks in a mention of how “Scorpios are dangerous.” Jenner is a Scorpio. But if that line was too broad, a few bars later, he adds, “I’m not bad baby, that’s a gimmick/But the Puerto Rican sun is warmer than the one in Phoenix.”

For those unfamiliar with Jenner’s dating history, before the Bad Bunny rumors started to swirl in February, she was dating basketball player Devin Booker, a shooting guard at the Phoenix Suns. (A source told Entertainment Tonight that they broke things off in November.) Fans think Bad Bunny’s line directly references Booker and confirms that Jenner has now moved on with the Puerto Rican singer.

The rumors about Jenner and Bad Bunny started in February when DeuxMoi posted that a “model sister” and Bad Bunny were “playing tonsil hockey” at a club in L.A. A few days later, the two stars were seen leaving the same restaurant before seemingly sharing a kiss outside of their car. Trending A Frank Talk With the Ex-Pornhub Employee in Netflix’s ‘Money Shot’ Inside Billie Eilish’s Terrifying Acting Debut in ‘Swarm’ Publisher Deletes Race From Rosa Parks Story for Florida Florida Judge Blocks DeSantis’ 'Stop-Woke' Act, Again

And just last weekend, the rumored couple was photographed as they left Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Oscar afterparty, getting into the same vehicle together. “Kendall recently started hanging out with him. They were introduced by friends,” a source told People in late February. “She likes him and is having fun.”

“Coco Chanel” lands on Track 8 of Carrión’s feature-heavy new record. Among the other artists she welcomed on the LP are 50 Cent, Future, Lil Wayne, Quavo, Myke Towers, and Fivio Foreign. As for Bad Bunny, he last joined Gorillaz on the jazzy psychedelic track “La Tormenta.”