Love Sucks in Bad Bunny’s ‘Si Estuviésemos Juntos’ Video

Bad Bunny celebrated Valentine’s Day by releasing a new video for “Si Estuviésemos Juntos.” This is effectively an anti-love song, where Bad Bunny tries to get back on his feet after a relationship has crashed and burned. For now, he’s failing: “I could not love another person,” he sings, “and I swear I’ve tried.” The track is a gloomy reminder of the dangers of attachment, but it’s still a hit, even on Valentine’s Day: Bad Bunny’s clip has amassed over a million views in less than 24 hours.

“Si Estuviésemos Juntos” appeared on Bad Bunny’s X100Pre last year. The album swings quickly from boastful to dejected and back again, but this track is one of the most mournful. “I wonder what would have happened/If we were together, still in love,” Bad Bunny sings. But he also worries that his ex has “already forgotten” his existence. The track is mostly drum-less, mirroring the downcast lyrics.

X100Pre debuted at Number One on Billboard’s Latin albums chart. Bad Bunny currently has five different tracks in the Top 25 on the singles chart, and he will be one of the few Latin performers with a slot at Coachella later this year. He’s also headlining his own arena shows in the U.S. throughout March and April.