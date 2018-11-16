Watch Bad Bunny Perform Grungy ‘Sensualidad’ at Latin Grammys

Latin trap phenom Bad Bunny added distorted rock guitars to several of his songs during his performance at the Latin Grammys in Las Vegas.

He began with “Sensualidad,” which was originally recorded as a collaboration with J Balvin and Prince Royce. The single adheres closely to the formula of a previous Balvin and Bad Bunny record, “Si Tu Novio Te Deja Sola;” in turn, Cardi B may have been influenced by both songs when she made “Be Careful.” But during the Latin Grammys, the bleeping hip-hop beat was mostly indistinguishable, because Bad Bunny’s guitarist played aggressively loud and high in the mix, remaking “Sensualidad” into grungy hip-hop.

Bad Bunny took a similar approach when he revisited other streaming hits like “Soy Peor” and “Chambea.” He finished his performance with “Estamos Bien,” one of the best songs of his career. The overwrought guitars worked well during the intro, and this track also benefitted from the addition of six backup singers, who pushed “Estamos Bien” towards gospel beauty.

Bad Bunny played four songs in Las Vegas, more than any other performer — and he already started the show with Marc Anthony and Will Smith. But oddly, he was up for just one award this year, as the featured artist on “Sensualidad.”