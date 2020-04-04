Bad Bunny Drops New Quarantine Song ‘En Casita’

With COVID-19 sweeping the globe, Puerto Rico residents are under an especially strict lockdown — and Bad Bunny is no exception: The Latin Grammy-winning singer announced Saturday that he would reschedule his YHLQMDLG arena shows in Puerto Rico’s Estadio Hiram Bithorn for October 30th and 31st.

In spite of the difficult circumstances, Bad Bunny decided to make the most of his government-mandated quarantine by doing what he does best: Writing a song about it. Recorded and produced at home with his iPhone, “En Casita” is a sweet message of solidarity with those living under curfew without their loved ones. “Yo te quería ver/pero no se va poder,” he laments in the chorus, “toque quedarme en casa.” (“I wanted to see you/But won’t be able to/I’m under curfew.”) At 1:10, he even adds a quip about the ousted ex-governor of Puerto Rico: “I hope the virus leaves like Rosselló.”

For the first time, Bad Bunny features the vocal talents of Gabriela Berlingeri, his longtime girlfriend, partner-in-quarantine and co-producer of his many comedy videos. (This includes the infamous Toy Story series, which has rapidly become a highlight of his Instagram page.) Together the couple share harmonies and imagine what they’ll do once the quarantine is over. Until then, however, they strongly advocate for staying at home.