Watch Bad Bunny Perform ‘200 MPH’ at Pornhub Awards

Bad Bunny followed in the footsteps of Kanye West by performing at the 2019 Pornhub Awards in Los Angeles.

The Latin trap singer, who was the first performer announced at this year’s ceremony, appeared alone onstage against a revolving neon backdrop where he performed “200 MPH” from his 2018 debut album X 100pre.

Kali Uchis also appeared at the Orpheum Theatre where she delivered a sensual performance of “Loner” from her 2015 album Por Vida.

Ty Dolla $ign hit the stage in a gold puffer coat with a medley of his 2019 collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj, “Hot Girl Summer,” and his B.o.B.-assisted jaunt “Paranoid.”

Last year, West creative directed the inaugural ceremony, performed alongside Teyana Taylor and debuted the video for his collaboration with Lil Pump “I Love It.” During the 2018 event, Young M.A. took home the Pornhub Visionary Award after directing her adult film, The Gift.